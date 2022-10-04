Polkacity Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $269,951.39 (POLC)

Polkacity (POLC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Polkacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkacity has a total market cap of $269,951.39 and approximately $384,053.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkacity has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polkacity

Polkacity (CRYPTO:POLC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

