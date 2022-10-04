Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $78.35 million and approximately $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001980 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00280355 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00102054 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000902 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 194,136,627 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

