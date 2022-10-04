PG&E Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 21,883 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average volume of 15,124 call options.

PCG stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 1,768,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,888,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. PG&E has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in PG&E by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PG&E by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,605,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,603 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

