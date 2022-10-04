PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 218.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,660,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $61,038,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
