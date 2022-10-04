PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 218.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at PG&E

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,660,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $61,038,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.