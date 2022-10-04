PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Up 2.6%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) was up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.48). Approximately 1,513,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,133,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.47).

PetroTal Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £336.62 million and a PE ratio of 246.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity

In other PetroTal news, insider Manuel Zúñiga-Pflücker bought 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,788,000 ($3,368,777.19).

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

