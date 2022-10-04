Permission Coin Trading Down 1.9% This Week (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $5.67 million and $21,755.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00142653 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.01775827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00253945 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,411,472,967 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem.”

