PERI Finance (PERI) Market Cap Hits $950,505.00

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $950,505.00 and $498,830.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PERI Finance Coin Profile

PERI Finance was first traded on May 7th, 2021. PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,344,224 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PERI Finance is www.pynths.com.

PERI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PERI Finance is a decentralized cross-chain synthetic issuance and derivative exchange protocol designed to provide unlimited liquidity on Polkadot network. It gives an opportunity to access a wide range of both traditional financial and crypto assets in the form of leveraged and none-leveraged synthetic products.”

