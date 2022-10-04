Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 87,268 shares.The stock last traded at $29.55 and had previously closed at $29.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $842.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

