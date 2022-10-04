Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Cut to GBX 975

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,140.83 ($13.78).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 814.50 ($9.84). 605,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,042. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16,290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 735 ($8.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 947.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,005.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Pennon Group

In related news, insider Susan Davy bought 17 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). In other Pennon Group news, insider Susan Davy purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). Also, insider Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total value of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47 shares of company stock worth $183,436.

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.