Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993,154 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.28% of Barrick Gold worth $88,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. 1,023,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,329,870. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

