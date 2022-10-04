Pendal Group Ltd Has $27.52 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.50. 50,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

