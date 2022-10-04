Pendal Group Ltd Has $109.31 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Catalent makes up about 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of Catalent worth $109,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Catalent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,963. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

