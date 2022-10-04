Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,707,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,075 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $69,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 981.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,579,000 after buying an additional 75,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,820,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,804,000 after buying an additional 500,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6,602.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 324,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,100,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,332. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.