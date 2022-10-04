Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Lam Research worth $92,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $15.53 on Tuesday, hitting $405.21. 47,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $604.55.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

