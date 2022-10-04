Pendal Group Ltd Buys 308,319 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 755.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,138 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,319 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. 88,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.