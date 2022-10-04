Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,927,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $174,257,000. SAP makes up 1.7% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.16% of SAP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 19,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,126. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

