PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 70,000 Shares

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $1,348,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,062,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,096,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $937,500.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00.

Shares of PBFX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 442,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,371. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $93.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,591,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 493,556 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

