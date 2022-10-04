Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $9.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Paya by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Price Performance

Paya stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $809.63 million and a PE ratio of 204.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

