Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 9,110 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

SCHA stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

