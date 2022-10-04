Particl Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00064176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007708 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Particl

Particl uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,518,006 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

