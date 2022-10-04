Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.60.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$25.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$18.43 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 7.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

