Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.79.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.91. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 32.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.0764 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.