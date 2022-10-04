Parallel (PAR) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

Parallel (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Parallel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parallel has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Parallel has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $175,618.00 worth of Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parallel Profile

Parallel’s total supply is 7,184,525 coins. Parallel’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parallel is mimo.capital.

Parallel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel Protocol is a decentralized stablecoin issuance protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Parallel stablecoins are decentralized, non-custodial, collateral-backed, and fully redeemable synthetic assets pegged to a fiat currency. Parallel stablecoins are kept stable by collateral locked in smart contract Vaults. At launch, the Parallel Protocol offers a single stablecoin called PAR which is pegged to the Euro. Over time, the Parallel Protocol will progressively decentralize itself, handing over control to a diverse community of people holding the MIMO governance token.The official Parallel ticker is “PAR” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “PARAL” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parallel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parallel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parallel using one of the exchanges listed above.

