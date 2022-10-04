Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 718 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $18.08 on Tuesday, hitting $541.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,363. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.98 and its 200 day moving average is $556.66. The company has a market cap of $211.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

