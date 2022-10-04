Paragon Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2,173.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VT traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.