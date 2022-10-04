Paragon Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 522.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 277.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 84,733 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

