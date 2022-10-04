Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 195,532 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 1,230.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,532 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,300,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 189,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,505. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.