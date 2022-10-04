Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PZZA. Benchmark raised their price objective on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.43.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 87,835 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $5,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

