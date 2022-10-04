Panther Securities PLC (PNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Panther Securities Price Performance

Shares of LON:PNS opened at GBX 290 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.54. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.96 million and a P/E ratio of 349.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07.

Panther Securities Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

