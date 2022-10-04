Pando Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.00 Million (PANDO)

Pando (PANDO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Pando coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pando has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. Pando has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pando

Pando’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Pando’s official Twitter account is @BrowserPando and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pando is pandosoftware.co/en/index.html#1st.

Pando Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando is a web 3.0 browser that has free VPN, mining rewards capabilities. Pando is designed to reward its users with financial rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pando should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pando using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

