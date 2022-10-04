Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 55000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pancontinental Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of C$5.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Pancontinental Resources Company Profile

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,989 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

