Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 371 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.86. 28,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $110.10. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.83 and a 12-month high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

