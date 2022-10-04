Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 1,175 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 1.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 130.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 562.9% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 86,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,683 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. 69,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

