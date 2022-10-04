Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 160,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 189,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VYM traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,335. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.54.

