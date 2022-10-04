Pacifica Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,754,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 155.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 281,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 171,390 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. 668,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.28. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.