Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.5 %

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average of $187.55. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.