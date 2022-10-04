Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NYSE NOC traded up $6.13 on Tuesday, hitting $491.84. 4,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

