Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,364,000 after acquiring an additional 149,245 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,361,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 50,494 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 137,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,092. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,661.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,661.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

