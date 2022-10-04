Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 3,655 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

