Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 3,395 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance grew its stake in Cameco by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 947,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 393,683 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 858,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

