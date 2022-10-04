P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Trading 11.4% Higher

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.01 and last traded at $44.01. 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15.
About P/F Bakkafrost
P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.
