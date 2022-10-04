Ormeus Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,106.25 and $16.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 389.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com.

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

