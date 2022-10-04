Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.11

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske raised shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj ( OTCMKTS:ORINY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $302.27 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

