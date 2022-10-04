Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.11

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.
Separately, Danske raised shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.
About Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
