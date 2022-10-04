Orca Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Orca coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00004059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orca has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Orca has a total market cap of $81.73 million and $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orca alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Orca

Orca’s launch date was August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.