Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 697,608 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 240,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 27,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 201,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689,037. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

