Oppenheimer Downgrades Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Market Perform

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Clene has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clene will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Clene news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 47,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

