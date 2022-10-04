ONE Advisory Partners LLC Takes $984,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.29. 59,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

