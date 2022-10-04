ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
MBB stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.94. 20,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,058. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.77. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $108.35.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
