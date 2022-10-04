ONE Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,402 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.87. 9,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,005. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

