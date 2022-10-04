ONE Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,177. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

